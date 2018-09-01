Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne for Joe Bryon Jennings, 67, who died Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Sunday Sept. 2, 2018 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Interment will be in the Sensat Cemetery.

Brother Sigmund Richard will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Wanda Jean Miller Jennings of Egan; two daughters, Tracy Jennings Andrepont of Iota and Keisha Jennings Morgan of Iota; two sons, Joey Jennings and spouse Emily of Crowley and Brett Jennings and spouse Roxie of Crowley; and seven grandchildren, Ashton Olivier, Baylee Olivier, Christian Hoffpauir, Abigale Jennings, Karson Jennings, Liam Jennings and Charlee Dugas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Rederick Jennings and Billie Jo Stovall Jennings.

