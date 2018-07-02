RAYNE - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for John Clayton “Tee” Julien, 71, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 6, 2018, at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Rayne with Rev. Richard Wagner as Celebrant.

Visitation will be held in the Duhon Funeral Home-Rayne Chapel on Friday, July 6, from 8 a.m. until just prior to the service time.

A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held in the funeral home chapel at 8 a.m.

Interment will follow the church service and will be in Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church Cemetery.

Mr. Julien passed away on Friday, June 29, 2018, at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette.

“Tee” was a longtime member of the East Bay Challengers Van Club in East Palo Alto, CA, a veteran of the United States Army serving in Germany, and also a member of the Knights of Peter Claver.

Mr. Julien is survived by his loving wife, Donna Julien of Rayne; children, Danielle Edmond and her husband Cardell of Rayne, Clayton Julien and his wife Cerena of Hayward, CA, and Nicole Julien of Washington, D.C.; grandchildren, Abraham Earnest, Cardell Edmond Jr., Adrien Julien, Sydney Edmond, Devin Julien, Shelby Julien and Malcolm Moore; sisters, Ida Mae Montgomery of Rayne, Joyce Zeno of Port Author, TX, and Willie Sandles of Texas City, TX; sisters-in-law, Rose Belle George Julien and Juanita Julian; and a host of nieces, nephews and godchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Roseanna Julien; brothers, Claude Julien, Phillip Julien, Preston Julien Sr. and Peter Forrest Julien; and sisters, Louise Gabriel, Rosanna Julien, Ethel Julien, Helen Antoine and Mary Bertha Fiest.

Pallbearers will be Rehnquest Charles, Delveckio Charles, Devin Julien, Adrien Julien, Mike Carter and Peter “Reed” Julien Jr.

