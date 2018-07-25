Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 28, 2018, at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for John Lloyd Mouton, 66, who died July 24, 2018, at Lafayette General Hospital.

Rev. Gerard Morgan with Northside Assembly of God Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to the time of service. Interment will be in Hanks Cemetery in Morse.

He is survived by six children, David John Mouton Sr. and his wife Dorothy of Oakdale, Dana Lynn Ann Mouton of Crowley, Derrick James Mouton and his wife Darlene of Crowley, Donovan Joseph Mouton of Shreveport, Destiny Marie James of Crowley and Drake Justin Mouton of Kaplan; fourteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; twin brother, Floyd Mouton of Lyons Point; two brothers, Doris James Trahan of Morse and Steve Rhidoneir of Groesbeck, Texas; one sister, Tammy Marie Fontenot of Ville Platte; his step-mother, Barbara Mouton of Beaumont, Texas; and two former wives, Lucy Ann Sonnier of Crowley and Dolores Monceaux of Kaplan.

John is preceded in death by his father, Wilbur Joseph Mouton; his mother, Bertha Cormier Garrie; and two brothers, Dudley and Ricky Mouton.

