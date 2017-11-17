Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, November 21, 2017, at First United Methodist Church in Crowley, LA, for John William Whiting, Jr., 82 who died November 14, 2017, surrounded by his family in Crowley.

Rev. Lewis Morris, pastor of First United Methodist Church will be officiating for the services with family member, Rev. Brent Ryland assisting. The family is requesting visitors’ hours to be held 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home and Tuesday from 9:00 am to the time of the service at First United Methodist Church, 321 E. 3rd St., Crowley.

Mr. Whiting was born in Ponca City, Oklahoma, on April 3, 1935. He moved to southwest Louisiana when his father was transferred with Shell Oil and graduated from Sulphur High School in 1953. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. Mr. Whiting served during the Korean Conflict as part of the Nike missile system, the country's first nationwide air defense system.

Later, during Mr. Whiting’s studies at McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana, he met and married Alice Claire Findley of Iowa, Louisiana. He graduated with a BA in business administration in 1960. For the next several decades, Mr. Whiting worked in the insurance claims industry and proudly served as claims manager for Tenneco Oil Company in Lafayette, Louisiana, retiring in 1990. In 1973 he and his wife, Alice, founded a teacher supplies store, Teacher’s Pet, which later expanded into Whiting Office Supplies.

Mr. Whiting was dedicated to his family and is remembered for his unfailing support and unconditional love. He attended countless recitals, ball games, and concerts and spent leisure time fishing with his sons at Toledo Bend. He also had a soft spot for those who needed extra help. Among the groups supported by Mr. Whiting over the years were the Louisiana Methodist Children’s Home, St. Jude's Hospital, and various veterans’ organizations and animal welfare groups.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Alice Findley Whiting of Crowley; two daughters, Cynthia Whiting Beverley and her husband , Andrew, of Columbia, MO, and Trisha Whiting and her wife, Heather Skopak, of Baltimore, MD; two sons, John Charles Whiting and his wife, Sandy, of Roberts Cove, and Todd Wayne Whiting and his wife, Lora, of Crowley; nine grandchildren, Ellen Beverley Flores, Jim Beverley, Katie Whiting, Becky Whiting, Emily Whiting, James Whiting, Keith Whiting, Lilley Skopak-Whiting, and Vera Skopak-Whiting, and one step grandson, Dillon Fabacher.

Mr. Whiting is preceded in death by his parents, John William and Vera Harp Whiting, Sr.; two sisters, Suzanne Smith and Rebecca Whiting; and granddaughter, Allison Marie Whiting.

Contributions in memory of Mr. Whiting may be made to the Louisiana Methodist Children’s Home, 904 Deville Lane, Ruston, LA, 71270; and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 1-800-628-0028; or any other welfare group of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geeseyferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.