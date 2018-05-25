Joseph “Boogie” Charles

Fri, 05/25/2018 - 12:39pm Saja Hoffpauir
CROWLEY

Funeral services for Joseph “Boogie” Charles will be held on Saturday, May 26, at 11 a.m. at Holy Temple Baptist Church in Crowley.
Joseph Charles, 77, died on Friday, May 18, 2018, at Encore Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Visitation was observed at the church at 8 a.m. until the time of service.
He was a proud and devoted husband and father who would help anyone in need.
Joseph Charles leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Hazel Charles; his daughter, Patricia Woods-Jackson (Marvin) of Crowley; sons, Anthony Scott of Dallas, Texas, Michael Scott of Elsmore, Kentucky, and Byron Scott of Crowley; son-in-law, Eddie Byers (Laine); and a host of aunts, uncles, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Louis Charles and Viola Roy; sisters, Elnetta Krout-Baily, Elnora Scott, Audrey Hawkins and Mary Lou Pettaway-Burke; brothers, Elridge “Freddie” Williams and Ernest Banks; daughter, Roslyn Elaine Scott Byers “Laine”; and a great-nephew, Reginald “Reggie” Hawkins.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the AcadiaParishToday.com | Crowley Post-Signal, Rayne Acadian-Tribune, Church Point News | Acadia Parish, La. for the complete story.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2018