Joseph “Flea” Harris

Wed, 04/19/2017 - 5:16pm Saja Hoffpauir
CROWLEY

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 21, at noon at St. Theresa Catholic Church for Joseph “Flea” Harris, 93, who died April 14, 2017, at Lafayette General Medical Center.
Services will be conducted by Father Godwin Imoru.
Entombment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum.
He is survived by a special friend, Mary Metz; one brother, John Arthur Harry; three daughters, Joyce M. Harris, Mary Z. Anderson and Elouise Byers. He also shared his light on Beverly Ann Grady, Elinus Augustus, Veronica Wilridge and Carlos Augustus; a treasured granddaughter, Roby Allen Dalcour and a host of wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anontine Anderson and Adio Harris; his wife, Lee Esther Harris and six brothers, Gabriel, Nolton and Dalton Anderson, Phillip Harris and Frank and Frankel Lyons.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 21, at St. Theresa Catholic Church from 9 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m.
Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
P.O. Box 1381, Crowley, LA 70527
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2017