Funeral services will be held Friday, April 21, at noon at St. Theresa Catholic Church for Joseph “Flea” Harris, 93, who died April 14, 2017, at Lafayette General Medical Center.

Services will be conducted by Father Godwin Imoru.

Entombment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum.

He is survived by a special friend, Mary Metz; one brother, John Arthur Harry; three daughters, Joyce M. Harris, Mary Z. Anderson and Elouise Byers. He also shared his light on Beverly Ann Grady, Elinus Augustus, Veronica Wilridge and Carlos Augustus; a treasured granddaughter, Roby Allen Dalcour and a host of wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Anontine Anderson and Adio Harris; his wife, Lee Esther Harris and six brothers, Gabriel, Nolton and Dalton Anderson, Phillip Harris and Frank and Frankel Lyons.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 21, at St. Theresa Catholic Church from 9 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m.

