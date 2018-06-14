Church Point – Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 16, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church for Joseph Martin Goodwin Jr., 54, who died June 5, 2018.

Interment will be in St. Lawrence Cemetery in Mowata.

He is survived by his companion, Dianna Richard of Rayne; children, Samantha Eaglin, Ashley Richard, Sonya Goodwin and Joseph Martin Goodwin III, all of Rayne; sons-in-law, JaQuincy Harmon of Rayne and James Jolivette of Rayne; grandchildren, Daeon Richard, Layla Richard, Kayden Manuel, Ja’Layah Goodwin, Jaceon Jolivette, Ja’Kyren Harmon and Ja’Kylon Harmon, all of Rayne; his grandmother, Mrs. Agnes Mouton of Branch; sisters, Shirley Thomas of Branch, Jacqueline Malbrough (Byron), Mary Citizen (Paul) of DeRidder, LA, Melinda Goodwin, Monica Goodwin of Rayne and Barbara Goodwin of Church Point; brothers, Lawrence and Willie Goodwin, both of Branch; godchildren, Quameshia Green of DeRidder, Brian Batiste of Crowley and Monica Goodwin of Rayne; uncle, Curley Mouton (Sybil); a friend, Stephanie Cormier, and special friends, Larry Espree, Dannie Hamon and Terry Willis; and a host of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Martin Goodwin Sr. and Lucille Mouton Goodwin.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 16, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church from 8 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 10 a.m.

Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.