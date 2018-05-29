It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Joseph Victor “Bubbie” Hanley Jr., 88, who died Saturday, May 26, 2018, in Crowley.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 29, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, with Father Edward Duhon, priest in residence at St. Michael the Archangel, officiating.

The family requested visiting hours be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. A rosary was recited at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Bubbie was born in Lake Charles and raised in Crowley . He attended St. Michael School and graduated from Crowley High School in 1947.

He was a member of the United States Army and served during the Korean Conflict. After his military discharge, he worked 26 years for an oil broker, Fritz Muller. Later he worked and retired from the Acadia Parish Clerk of Court’s Office where he served as a deputy clerk for 20 years. He also had an income tax business in downtown Crowley for several years.

Bubbie’s favorite thing in life was his genuine love for knowing and meeting people. He was a past member of the Crowley Town Club where he enjoyed socializing with friends. He also enjoyed watching sports, playing pool, and getting together with friends on Sunday mornings at a local restaurant for coffee.

Mr. Hanley is survived by one son, John Hanley of Crowley; three daughters, Stephanie and Tammy Hanley, both of Crowley, and Kathleen Stringer and husband Jason of Big Lake; one sister, Betty Hanley Herpin of Crowley; two grandchildren, Carl Lynn Pourciaux and wife Ersinia of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Colleen Stringer of Big Lake; three great-grandchildren, twin girls, Isabela and Liliana Pourciaux of Newport News, Virginia, and Jaxx Pourciaux of Idaho Falls, Idaho.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Theriot Hanley; his parents, Joseph Victor Hanley Sr. and Hazel LaFosse Hanley.

Pallbearers were Tim Herpin, Jason Stringer, Jimmy Woitt, Curley Darby, Pat McDonald and Chuck Guidry.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to Jessica Quibodeaux and Alicia Babin and the entire staff of Camelot Place for their loving care and concern. Dr. Suani, the nurses, and the staff of Acadia General Hospital and Lamm Family Care Hospice for ensuring comfort during Mr. Hanley’s final days.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. of Crowley.