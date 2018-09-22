Josephine Harrington LeBlanc, age 77, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at 6:40 p.m.

She was a native of Crowley and a resident of Houma and Lafayette.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Dauphine Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, beginning at 10 a.m. until a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Burial will be held in Bayou Black Cemetery.

Josephine is survived by her daughter, Carol L. Grindrod and husband, Mick; sons, Ray Jr., Thomas and wife, Judy, William and wife, Denise, and Jack LeBlanc; sister, Elaine Fontenot; grandchildren, Wendy Bourgeois and husband, Justin, Sandi Click and husband, Dean, Christopher LeBlanc, Blake LeBlanc and wife, Emily, Brittany Rhodes and husband, Brad, Mary Katherine, Nicholas, Taylor, Lexie, Macie and Hallie LeBlanc, Samantha Pusateri and Carys Grindrod and 11 great-grandchildren.

Josephine is preceded in death by her parents, Bennett and Helen Smith Harrington; son, Brian LeBlanc; and sister, Janel Harrington.

Josephine was a Homemaker and partner to her husband, Ray, in their business LeBlanc Tile. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and made sure they all know how to love unconditionally. God has a plan and does amazing work. Josephine’s great-granddaughter, Ellie Grace, was born 18 minutes after she took her last breathe. “God taketh and God Giveth”.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the LeBlanc family.

To send condolences please visit www.chauvinfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc., 5899 Highway 311 Houma, 70360, phone: 985-868-2536, fax: 985-876-5032.