Funeral services will be held Thursday at 12:45 p.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Joshua Paul Thevis, 27, who died Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Buna, Texas.

Rev. Chuck Norwood, Pastor of Bible Missionary Church, Jennings, will officiate the 12:45 p.m. service with Fr. Brent Smith, Parochial Vicar of St. Michael the Archangel, officiating the Mass of Christian Burial.

The family requests visiting hours Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Burial will be in St. Lawrence Cemetery in Mowata.

Joshua enjoyed the outdoors-hunting, fishing, cooking, and was an avid golfer. He worked for Zachry Construction as a crane operator. Joshua loved his family. He was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, grandson and friend to all who knew him. All who knew and loved Joshua were truly blessed by his presence.

Joshua is survived by his loving wife, Keren Atkinson Thevis of Buna; his beautiful children, Haleigh Jade Thevis and Wesley James Thevis, both of Buna; his mother, Linda Guillory of Crowley; his father, Blaise Thevis of Iota; one sister, Alexis Guillory (Christopher) and their children Abel and Vivian of Crowley; and maternal grandparents, Robert and Loretta Guillory of Crowley.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James and Norma Blanchard Thevis, and his step-father, Dustin Hornsby.

Pallbearers will be Thomas Thevis, Ben Thevis, Donald Hebert, Johnathan Tawney, Heston Krumnow and Christopher Klumpp. Honorary pallbearer will be Carlos Jaramillo.

