RAYNE - A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, June 20, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne at 1 p.m., for Julia D. Guthrie, 89, who passed away on Friday, June 16, 2017, at 6:48 a.m. at Southwind Nursing Home in Crowley.

Fr. Bill Ruskowski, pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Broussard, officiated for the services.

Burial was in Arceneaux Cemetery in Rayne.

The family requested the visitation to be held on Monday, June 19, at 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne.

A Rosary was recited on Monday, June 19, at 7 o’clock in the evening in the funeral home chapel. Visitation resume don Tuesday, June 20, at 8 a.m. until time of services.

Survivors include five sons, Sherrell Guthrie of Rayne, Richard and wife Gayle Guthrie of Kissimmee, Florida, Quentin and wife Sandra Guthrie of Eagle River, Alaska, Shannon and wife Noehmi Guthrie of Seattle, Washington, and Brent and wife Rachel Guthrie of Rayne; three daughters, Judy Svendsen of Rayne, Debra Domingue of Orlando, Florida, and Darlene and husband Kenneth Smith of Rayne; 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Ms. Guthrie was preceded in death by her husband, Sherrell Guthrie Sr.; one son, Jerrell Guthrie; two brothers, Tommy and Buddy Davidson; one sister, Josie D. Bell; one great-grandson, Ethyn Svendsen.

