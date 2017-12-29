Funeral services for Mrs. Karen Sonnier Arledge, 63, of Crowley, were held Saturday, Dec. 23, at 1 p.m. in Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Jennings with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

Burial followed in St. Anthony cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.

Visitation for Mrs. Arledge was at Miguez Funeral Home in Jennings beginning at 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. It resumed Saturday morning at 8 a.m. until time of service.

She was born Feb. 24, 1954, in Jennings, to Nuffy and Marie Mae Dupre Sonnier. She graduated from St. Maria Goretti High school in Lake Arthur and pursued a career in education, earning a Master’s Degree from LSU. Her career as a Guidance Counselor was very important to her and she welcomed the chance to help children make their way in the world.

On March 6, 1976, she married the love of her life, Benjy Arledge. They were blessed with four children.

She enjoyed her family, going to Pio football games and was always up for a chance to visit New Orleans. Thrift shopping was a favorite pastime, often including a stop in at the nearest one, especially “Clothes Closet” in Gueydan. As her family grew, Karen found a new love, and that was her grandchildren.

Mrs. Arledge is survived by her dear husband Benjy Arledge; four children, Allen Arledge of Crowley, Kamie Annette Arledge and fiance’ Roger Hall of Rayne; Abigail Marie Arledge, and Ben Arledge, all of Crowley; one sister, Lucinda (Richard) Campbell of Jennings; three brothers, Kevin (Paula) Sonnier of Lake Arthur and Kenneth (Geneva) Sonnier of Lake Arthur, Ronald (Jennifer) Sonnier of Fort Walton Beach, Florida; three grandchildren, Kaizlee Hall, Kynlee Hall, Romyn Arledge and one on the way. She is also survived by her two godchildren, Byron Sonnier and Erienne Sonnier Keefe.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nuffy and Marie Dupre Sonnier; and grandparents, Lucy and Jules Dupre and Ovena and Leo Sonnier.

