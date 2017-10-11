A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Crowley for Katry Michael Martin, 64, of Crowley. He went to be with the Lord on October 10, 2017 with family by his side after a battle with cancer.

Fr. Jason Vidrine, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Friday. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Katry was born Sept 8, 1953 to Benoit and Duiby Breaux Martin. He milked dairy cows with his father for several years. He was active parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 5499. He served on the Acadia Parish Police Jury as a District Representative and as Secretary/Treasurer for more than 10 combined years. He was supervisor of Ward 6, District 6 Drainage Board. He graduated from USL with degrees in Agri-business and Civil Engineering.

He was employed as Executive Director of the St Landry Parish Solid Waste Commission in March of 2007 until his passing. He is credited for pioneering the first fully operating Bio CNG vehicle fuel program in the country located in St. Landry Parish. Katry earned the National Energy Vision Leadership Award in 2016. The Solid Waste Commission was awarded “The Best Smallest Bio CNG” by the Louisiana Methane Outreach Program. He often was sought out to speak across the nation on the program developed in St. Landry Parish.

Katry is survived by his wife, Lisa Leger Martin of 20 years. His children: Jamie Spears and her husband Brian, Brandi Martin, Rikki Martin, and Katri “KK” Martin and her fiancée Andrew Richard; daughter-in-law Kara Miller and step-son Mitchell Martinez. His four grandchildren are Joe Spears, Emily Spears, Chris Spears and Gage Martinez. He is also survived by his six siblings: Lindell Perez and her husband Ernie, Wavey Martin and his wife Sue, Brenda Robert and her husband Terry, Marion Martin and his wife Jackie, and Phil Martin and his wife Sarah.

Katry is preceded in death by his late wife Bonnita Perry Martin, his mother and father Benoit and Duiby Martin. He is also preceded by his uncle and aunt, Eraste and Nella Breaux Duhon who he cared for in their journey into Christ.

The family of Katry Martin would like to acknowledge the office staff and field workers at the St. Landry Solid Waste Department for being his extended family. Special thanks to the health care staff at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital and Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital for taking care of Katry and his family along his health journey. We send special thanks to the Fifth Oncology floor staff at Our Lady of Lourdes for always being by his side. Everyone who is part of Katry’s life in a small or big way, will carry his memory in their hearts.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.