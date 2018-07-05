Rayne - Funeral services were held on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at a 2:30 p.m. at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, for Keith Joseph Alleman, 56, who died Wednesday, July 4, 2018 at The Ellington in Rayne.

Interment was in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Deacon Tommy Adams with St. Joseph Catholic Church conducted the funeral services.

Survivors include his wife, Vanessa Myers Alleman; two daughters, Delani Alleman and Nicole Alleman; a son, Jeremy Alleman; a grandchild, Brooklyn Rae Alleman; his brother, Ricky Wayne Alleman and spouse Brenda P. Alleman, all of Rayne.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clifton Alleman; and mother, Margaret Foreman Alleman.

The family requested visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Saturday July 7, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

