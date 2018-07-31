Kenneth Bordelon

Rayne - Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, at a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Kenneth Edmond Bordelon, 76, who died Sunday, July 29, at residence in Rayne.

Interment was in St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne.

Rev. Kevin Bordelon, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, was celebrant of the Funeral Mass and conducted the funeral services.

Survivors include his wife, Noemie “Mim” McBride Bordelon of Rayne; daughter, Tina DeRouen of Jackson, MS; son, Mike Bordelon of Houma; daughter, Laurie Bordelon Broussard and spouse Scott of Duson; sister, Donna Bordelon of Rayne; brother, Glenn Bordelon and spouse Linda Starbird Bordelon of Bend, OR; seven grandchildren, Sherri Fuentes, Sarah Melancon, Corey Broussard, Taylor Broussard, Hunter Bordelon, Mandi Bordelon and Austin Bordelon; and eight great-grandchildren, Gabe Kidder, Bennett Kidder, Evelyn Chriceol, Elijah Coone, Whitney Bordelon, Josie Bordelon, Lana Richard and Jak Bordelon.

He was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Bordelon; father, Edyes Bordelon; and, mother, Lou Anna Johnson Bordelon.

Mr. Bordelon was retired with Union Texas Petroleum as a laboratory supervisor, was a active member of the local Acadiana Sportsmen’s League serving on the board as secretary, and was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne where he was an usher.

A Rosary was prayed Tuesday, July 31, at 7 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requested visitation observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Tuesday, July 31, from noon to 9 p.m. and on Wednesday, Aug. 1, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

