Funeral services will be held Monday, July 30, 2018 at 1 pm in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Kenneth Ray Morgan, 82, who died Thursday, July 26, 2018 in Lafayette surrounded by his loving family.

Rev. Peter Gaughan, Pastor of First United Methodist Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Sunday from 3 pm to 10 pm and Monday from 8 am to service time. Burial will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum.

Mr. Morgan is survived by two daughters, Lisa Roseberry and her husband Steven of Duson, Kelly Morgan of Lafayette; two grandchildren, Tara Abshire and Claire Gautreaux; one sister, Irma Lee Campbell of Houston, TX; one brother, Bryan Morgan of Deer Park, TX.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Ann Burgess Morgan; one granddaughter, Bonnie Grace Morgan Schneider; his parents, Solomon and Annie Hoffpauir Morgan; three sisters, Violet M. Duncan, Ruth M. Avant and Wilda M. Van Drome; four brothers, O. B., Wynen, Mylern and Richard Morgan.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to: Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Lafayette, LA 70503-3240.

