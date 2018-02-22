A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Kermit George Helo Sr., 89, who died Feb. 21, 2018, at Lafayette General Hospital.

Fr. Mikel Polson, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Friday.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

He is survived by six children, Freida H. Alleman and husband Don, Kermit Helo Jr. and wife Donna, Robert Helo and wife Patty, Ronald Helo and wife Monica, Janet H. Stelly and husband Stephen, and Tom Helo and wife Connie all of Crowley; one sister, Dalel H. Ackal of New Iberia; 14 grandchildren, James Moody Jr. and wife Kathy, Kelli Richard and husband Ronnie, Donald Alleman II and wife Michelle, Shannon Alleman, Col. Kermit Helo III, M.D., and wife Kendra, Kyle Helo and wife Desi, Konstance Andrepont and husband Bryce, Karl Helo and wife Mandy, Lynn Abshire and husband Seth, Amy Helo, Stuart Helo and wife Katie, Sarah Dilmore and husband Josh, Jude Stelly and wife, April, and Erin Dailey; and 21 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Helo is preceded by his wife, Dorothy Hebert Helo; his parents, Kalil and Rosa John Helo; and three brothers, Sahid, Henry, and Clarence Helo.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.