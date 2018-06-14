A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 16, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Kermit J. Cormier, 78, who passed away on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at 6:07 P.M. at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Fr. Kevin Bordelon, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne will be officiating for the services. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Catholic Church New Cemetery in Rayne.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Friday, June 15, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. until 9:00 P.M. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne. A Rosary will be recited on Friday at 7 o’clock in the evening in the Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will resume on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 8:00 A.M. until time of services.

Survivors include two daughters, Christine and husband, Dale Guilbeaux of Roberts Cove, Lacey and husband, Brent Mouton of Rayne; two sisters, Cindy and husband, Curt Marks of Mire, Monica Cormier Fontenot of Carencro; one brother, Ronald Cormier of Scott; five grandchildren, Claire Guilbeaux of Youngsville, Jordan Guilbeaux of Roberts Cove, Meghan Guilbeaux of Roberts Cove, Lexie Mouton of Lafayette and Gabrielle Mouton of Rayne; two great-grandchildren, Kristian Guilbeaux and Mackenzie Campbell both of Youngsville.

Mr. Cormier was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Cormier; his parents, Odette and Wilton Martin, and Ernest and Thelma Cormier; one brother, John Alex Martin; one sister, Carolyn Martin.

