Funeral services celebrating the life of Kurt Allen Heidtman, 52, of Monroe will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 27, 2017, at the First United Methodist Church in Monroe with Rev. Lynn Malone and Rev. Warren Eckhart officiating. Interment will be in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe, LA

Kurt died February 24, 2017 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Kurt was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Monroe, where he served as a Sunday School teacher. He received his Master’s degree plus 30 from Northeast Louisiana University, where he also played on the football team and after graduation served as the strength training coach. He coached football and taught at Ouachita Parish High School and joined the administration as Assistant Principal. Kurt was very honored to be the Chair Elect of the Ouachita Parish Scholars Banquet Task Force.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Curtis Nichols, grandmother, Earline Rilla Nichols, and his mother Mrs. Carol Nichols Johnston.

Survivors: wife, Meg Heidtman; sons, Garrett Heath and Will Heath; daughter, Lily Margaret Heidtman; Father-in-law and Mother-in-law, Charles and Margaret Bier, several nieces and nephews and cousins; and a very close group of loving in-laws.

Pallbearers will be Charlie Bier, Stuart Bier, David Bier, Skeeter Boyd, Brad Bourgeois, Curtis Sain, Eddie Mahoney, Larry Long, and Carey Walker.

Honorary pallbearers will be Barney Tucker, Rick Sain and Charles Bier.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Sunday, February 26, 2017, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, LA.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

