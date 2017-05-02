RAYNE - Funeral services were held on Friday, April 28, at 2 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne for Larry J. Daigle, 84, who passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at 10:15 p.m. at the Rayne Guest Home in Rayne.

Deacon Tommy Adams officiated for the services. Burial was in the St. Joseph Catholic Church New Cemetery in Rayne.

The family requested the visitation be held Friday, April 28, at 8 a.m. until time of services in the funeral home chapel.

Survivors include three sons, Ricky and Patty Daigle of Midland, Steve Daigle of Rayne and Todd and Jennifer Daigle of Scott; one daughter, Rhonda and Charlie Moncla of Lafayette; one brother, Donald Daigle of Duson; two sisters, Sayble and husband Theogene Meaux of Rayne, and Joyce and husband Liney Guidry of Mire; nine grandchildren, Steven Daigle II, Clare Elizabeth Lejeune, Brittany Breaux, Taryn Schmid, Michael Breaux, Peyton Breaux, Beau Daigle, Emily Daigle, and Allie Daigle; and one great-grandson, Jax Turner.

Mr. Daigle was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Haley Lyn Daigle; his parents, Levy and Pearly B. Daigle; one brother, Garland Daigle; two sisters, Maudre Matte and infant sister, Patty Daigle.

Duhon Funeral Home, LLC - Rayne