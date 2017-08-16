RAYNE - A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, Aug. 18, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Langenfeld, Germany, for Laura M. Meaux, a resident of Monheim, Germany, and native of Louisiana, who died on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, at the University Clinic of Cologne in Cologne, Germany.

Inurnment will be in Forest Cemetery in Monhein, Germany.

Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass honoring her life on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne. Concelebrating will be Rev. Kevin Bordelon, pastor, and Rev. Glenn Meaux. Serving will be Deacon Tommy Adams.

Laura was born May 16, 1931, in Algiers and moved to Rayne at the age of 7. A Sister of Mount Carmel for 24 years, she taught at Mount Carmel Catholic Schools in Abbeville, Lafayette, New Orleans and Paincourtville. She later moved to Germany, where she taught French and English in German high schools.

She was a member of the Lay Carmelites in Rayne and the Edith Stein Society in Germany. She was honored to read the English scriptures at the canonization of St. Teresa Benedicta of the Cross, O.C.D., also known as Edith Stein.

She is survived by a brother, Wilson Meaux Jr. and wife Rose of Rayne; a sister, Mary M. Nunez and husband F.C. of Estherwood; 10 nieces and nephews, 20 great-nieces and nephews; 13 great-great-nieces and nephews; and three godchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilson Meaux Sr. and Laura Arabie Meaux; two sisters, Delores and Marcella Meaux; infant twin brothers, Noah and Joseph Meaux; and two nephews, Greg Olivier and John Boulet.

Donations may be made to: Checks to Mount Carmel Scholarship, reference her name, and mail to 405 Park Avenue, Abbeville, LA 70510, to the attention of Sister Janet, O. Carm., or to Congregation of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, P.O. Box 1160, Lacombe, LA 70445-1160.

