A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 11 a.m. at Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Lawrence “Chico” Mitchell, 83, who passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, at 7:36 a.m. at the Camelot Place in Rayne.

Rev. Wilson will be officiating for the services. Burial will be held at a later date.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. until time of services, all in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley.

Survivors include one daughter, Michelle Bias Citizen husband Jerome of Church Point; one son, Sherron Bias and wife Latania of Church Point; five grandchildren, Charity, Jyron, Davin, Madisyn and Tony Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Mitchell was preceded in death by his parents, Isaac and Eunice Mitchell; two sisters, Willie Mae Allen, Aline Mitchell Garrett; five brothers, Albert Mitchell, Antoine Mitchell, Walter Mitchell, Johnnie Lee Mitchell Sr. and Allen J. Mitchell.

