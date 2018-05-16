June 21, 1932 - May 15, 2018

It is with great sadness that the family of Lawrence “Mookie” Bollich announces his passing on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette with loving family by his side. He was 85.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 18, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Mowata.

Rite of Committal will follow in the St. Lawrence Cemetery with Father Joseph Tran celebrant and Deacon Reggie Bollich.

Mookie was born and raised in Mowata. He entered the service in 1953 and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He returned home to work on the family farm, married the love of his life, Jackie, raised his three daughters and continued to farm with dedication and sacrifice until his “retirement.”

During his spare time, he loved woodworking and making beautiful furniture for his family. He also enjoyed gardening, keeping the family farm in pristine condition, raising ducks, geese and chickens, piloting his ultralight, hunting, hosting card games with friends, cooking, making sausage, reading and assisting whoever needed a helping hand.

Mookie was actively involved in St. Lawrence Catholic Church. He selflessly devoted much time and effort into cleaning graves and making and setting out crosses and flags for deceased veterans. Above all, he cherished time spent with his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends.

He was an amazing husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.

Left to cherished his memory is his lovely wife of 60 years, Jacqueline Brown Bollich of Mowata; his three daughters, Monica Sonnier and husband Bruce of Abbeville, Andrea Mills and husband Bill of Lafayette, and Blanche Mills and husband Gene of Sunshine; three brothers, Gerald Mannie Bollich, Donald Bollich and wife Willa Dean, and Gregory Bollich and wife Patrici, all of Eunice; sisters, Judy Hollier and husband Kenneth of Lafayette, Diane Elkins of Colorado, Barbara “Penny” Lejeune and husband Tank of Egan, Sylvia “Tibbie” Lintzen of Eunice, and Clara “Tay” Miller of Lafayette; sisters-in-law, Elrina Bollich and Sylvia Bollich; 13 grandchildren, Baine and wife Rachel, Benjamin and wife Jamie, and Natalie Sonnier, William and Jacqueline Mills, Theo and wife Katy, Landon, Madison, Hamilton, Marshall, Hannah and Hayley Mills, and Macauley White and husband Seth; nine great grandchildren, Cohen, Audrey, Hudson, Noah, Lukas, Aleena, Samuel, Annalise and Willys; as well as extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Jr. and Barbara Zaunbrecher Bollich; brothers, Elmo and Austin “Will” Bollich; sisters, Loretta Gaspard and Elaine “Noonie” Turk; brothers-in-law Gary Elkins, Luke Lintzen and Durland Miller; and sister-in-law Delia Bollich.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin’s Funeral Home in Eunice on Thursday, May 17, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m, and again on Friday, May 18, from 8 a.m. until time of services. A Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Family and friends may view this obituary and sign the guestbook at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com

Ardoin’s Funeral Home of Eunice, 1301 W. Laurel Ave., (337) 457-3371, is in charge of arrangements.