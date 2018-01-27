Rayne - A Mass of Christian Burial for Lawrence Joseph “Ted” Doucet, 93, of Rayne will be celebrated on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rayne.

Father Christopher Cambre, Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will serve as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2, Rayne.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 28, from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday, Jan. 29, from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. in the funeral home.

Mr. Doucet passed away on Friday, Jan. 26, at the Southwest Louisiana War Veterans’ Home in Jennings.

A native of Rayne, Mr. Doucet was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where he was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.

As a member of The Greatest Generation, Mr. Doucet served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. His service took him to the Pacific Theater of Operations, where he was decorated with the Philippine Liberation Ribbon (2 Stars), the Asiatic Pacific Award (3 Stars), the American Area Award, and the Victory Medal. He was recently awarded the Louisiana Veterans Service Medal.

Following his service in the U.S. Navy, Mr. Doucet returned to Rayne, where he worked for many years as a Postal Clerk with the United States Postal Service. He was well-known and loved by all who knew him. Mr. Doucet’s greatest joy in life was caring for and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Velma Arceneaux Doucet of Rayne; daughters, Susan D. Leonards and husband John (Bubba), and Elizabeth D. “Beth” Ortis of Ventress; son, Brian Doucet and wife Cindy of Ventress; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Preceding Mr. Doucet in death were his parents, Gaston Doucet and Leah Meche Doucet; and brothers, Leston Doucet, Anthony Doucet, Elton Doucet and Chevis Doucet.

