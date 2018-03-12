A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 12 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Lena Richard Hebert, 75, who passed away March 8, 2018 surrounded by her loving family in Crowley.

Fr. Matthew Higginbotham, pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Washington, LA will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Sunday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A rosary will be led by Simone Dubois at 7 p.m. Sunday. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Lena was a native of Kaplan and has been a longtime resident of Crowley. She was co-owner alongside her husband of Hebert’s Vaults and Monuments. Mrs. Hebert was a faithful member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. She was an avid collector, gardener, and Elvis fan. Mrs. Lena would always be known for planting a seed of happiness into the hearts of others. She looked forward to luncheons with her classmates, bible study groups with Simone Dubois, and enjoyed road trips with her dearest friends. Being the caregiver of her youngest daughter for the last years of her life, she took great joy in caring for her family, friends, and community. Her strong and gentle soul will always be remembered though the qualities and memories she gave to her loved ones. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren sustained her through her last difficult days, and they live with the certainty that they will see her again.

She is survived by two daughters, Tina H. DeCuir and her husband, Ben, and Nancy H. Hetzler and her husband Kevin; one son Danny Hebert and his wife Amy; two sisters, Linda R. Norris, and Lisa R. Gaspard; one brother, Dexter Richard; eight grandchildren, Matthew DeCuir, Lara Lyons, Danielle Hebert, Jackson Hetzler, Erin Hetzler, Orry Hebert, Emma Hebert, and Lily Velasquez; four great-grandchildren, Ana, Ali, Madi, and Mason; and one son-in-law, John Velasquez.

Mrs. Hebert is preceded in death by her husband Minos Hebert, one daughter, Leslie Hebert-Velasquez her parents; and one brother, Curlis Richard.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.