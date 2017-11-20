A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017 at 2 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Lenora Perry Abshire, 90, who died Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 6:30 a.m. at Camelot Place in Crowley.

Fr. Edward Duhon, associate pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery.

Mrs. Abshire is survived by two sons, Charles Abshire and his wife Marcella of Opelousas, Paul Allen Abshire and his wife Carmen of Baytown, Texas; six grandchildren, Ashley Monceaux, Bradley Abshire, Cullen Abshire, Paul Jessie Abshire Conrad Abshire and Jarrod Abshire; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilson Abshire; one son, Michael Abshire; her parents, Allen and Margaret Baker Perry; and her siblings, Willie Perry, Breaux Perry, Leon Perry, Callie Pizzalato, Flossie Cooper and Jenny Brucato.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.