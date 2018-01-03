A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, at St. Leo Catholic Church in Roberts Cove for Leonard John “Johnny Boy” Meyer, 78, who died Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Father Clint Trahan, pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Morse, will officiate for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours be held Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. A rosary will be recited Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Interment will be in St. Leo Cemetery.

He was an active member in the Sheriff’s Association, St. Leo’s Holy Name, St. Leo’s Germanfest, and was a former member of the St. Leo Catholic Church Board.

His passions included spending time with his family, and cooking for family, friends, and church members. He also was a proud member of the United States Army National Guard and retired employee of the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Department after 34 years of service.

Mr. Meyer is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Pearl Watson Meyer; five daughters, Stephanie Thevenot and husband Chad of Baton Rouge, Mary Beth Harrington and husband Rett of Crowley, Marie Simon and husband Kevin of Crowley, Johnette Hanemann and husband Jason of West Monroe, and Laurie Young and husband Randy of Eunice; one son, Gerard Meyer of Egan; two sisters, Mary Ann Reiners and husband Herman of Roberts Cove, and Kathleen Viator and husband Larry of New Iberia; one brother, James Meyer and wife Patricia of Roberts Cove; 13 grandchildren, Lauren, Emma, Madison, and Andrew Hanemann of West Monroe, John Thomas, Barrett, and Mary Kate Harrington of Crowley, Alexandra Lantz, and Rose Young of Eunice, Payton Meyer and Zachary Simon of Crowley, and Ava and Austin Thevenot of Baton Rouge.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John K. and Anna Habetz Meyer; two sisters, Antoinette Meyer and Margaret Simpson; and three brothers, Leonard Meyer, Bernard Meyer, and Henry Meyer.

Pallbearers will be, Chad Thevenot, Rett Harrington, Kevin Simon, Jason Hanemann, Randy Young, and James Meyer.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, Inc., of Crowley