A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Nov. 30, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota for Leonard Paul Roy Sr., 71, who died Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at 4:59 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.

Fr. Jude Thierry, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Thursday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited Thursday at 6 p.m. by Deacon Robbie Leger.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Mr. Roy was a native and lifelong resident of Iota. He retired from the Acadia Parish School Board.

He served in the U.S. Army from Aug. 17, 1967, through April 9, 1969. He saw combat and was proud veteran of the Vietnam War.

He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed hunting, playing cards and his tractors. He will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege to know him.

Mr. Roy is survived by his wife, Linda Gail Deshotel Roy of Iota; one daughter, Maegen Roy Guidry and husband Ryan of Egan; one son, Leonard Paul Roy Jr. and fiancé Faye of Iota; one brother, Casper Roy of Erath; four grandchildren, Sage Cart, Noah Guidry, Dixie Guidry and Brayden Smith.

He was preceded in death by one son, Mitchell Wayne Roy; his parents, James and Hazel Hebert Roy; and two brothers, Rodney and Merlin Roy.

Pallbearers will be Scott Roy, Kendall Roy, Shane Roy, Noah Guidry, Geuce Thibodeaux and Craig Leger.

Honorary pallbearers will be Casper Roy, and Charlie Brown LeJeune.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 509 Duson Ave., Iota, 337-779-2627.