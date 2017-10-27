RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, at an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Leroy Joseph Breaux, 90, who died Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, at Rayne Guest Home.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 Mausoleum in Rayne.

Rev. Kevin Bordelon, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will serve as the celebrant of the Funeral Mass and conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include her daughter, Becky Breaux and friend Pat Latiolais of Rayne; granddaughter, Jamie Boullion Richard and husband Mike of Rayne; grandson, Joshua Boullion of Rayne; son-in-law, Russel “Puggy” Broussard of Rayne; six grandchildren, Konnor Arnaud LeBlanc, Morley Richard, Lathen Richard, Tanner Richard, Kaleb Boullion and Kora Boullion; three brothers, Curley Breaux and wife Sally of Atlanta, Georgia, Roland Breaux and wife Grace of Rayne and James Guidry and wife Dian of Baton Rouge.

He was preceded in death by wife, Ethel Falcon Breaux; daughter, Sharon Breaux Broussard; grandson, Bryan LeBlanc; parents, Louis Breaux and Aline Guidry Breaux; two brothers, Junior Breaux and Chester Breaux; and two sisters, Rita Breaux Picard, Mary Breaux.

Pallbearers were Joshua Boullion, Mike Richard, Kaleb Boullion, Bryce Bergeron, Scott Menard and Jerry Menard.

Honorary pallbearers include Lathen Richard and Tanner Richard.

Mr. Breaux was a well-know rice and crawfish farmer in Acadia Parish and served on the Acadia Parish Police Jury for 20 years (1972-1992).

A Rosary will be prayed Friday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requested visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Friday, Oct. 27, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Mr. Leroy Breaux family would like to thank Rayne Guest Home, Heart of Hospice, and all his caregivers especial Sandy Broussard for all the care and love they had giving to him.

Arrangements were entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc., of Rayne, (337) 334-3141.