Lethie Marie Boudreaux Hanks was born in the Cankton Community of St. Landry Parish on August 15, 1918. She entered Heaven’s gates on Oct. 12, 2017, at the age of 99.

As a young child, Lethie had the benefit of two families. Her biological father, Mentor Boudreaux died suddenly at the age of 37 leaving her 34 year old mother, Isaure Lavergne Boudreaux a widow with eight children to provide for. At the age of 7, Lethie was placed in the care of a childless couple, Mr. & Mrs. Blanc Domingue. Both families remained close as Lethie grew into a young woman. In 1935 Lethie married Ben Hanks and they were blessed with six children. Lethie was a homemaker devoted to her family. She loved gardening; was an excellent seamstress; loved crocheting; and doing crafts with friends. She will be remembered by many for her acts of generosity, kindness, selfless love, and above all her love for her Lord and family.

Lethie and her husband were among the first 5 families instrumental in starting Northside Assembly of God Church. She had an unwavering faith in God and worked in several areas of ministry. Her family will fondly remember how she upheld them in prayer, how she loved them the best she could, and how she faithfully endured the struggles that she faced.

Lethie is predeceased by her loving husband of 66 years, Ben Hanks; her two sons, George Elton Hanks and Dwayne Lynn Hanks; her grandson, Ben Jason Hanks; one son-in-law, Donald “Dewey” Quibodeaux; seven sisters and three brothers.

Lethie is survived by her two daughters, Barney Belle Hanks Quibodeaux of Crowley and Loraine Hanks Franke and husband, Larry of Crowley; her two sons, Johnny Wayne “Pete” Hanks and wife, Janelle of Nederland, TX and James Mancuel Hanks and wife, Carol of Orange, TX; 9 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 7 great, great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The entire family would like to extend our sincere appreciation to all the sitters who lovingly cared for her: Dawn, Nicky, Ashley, Marie Broussard and Marie Monceaux; Lamm Family Care Hospice and their staff and the staff and nurses of Southwind Nursing Home.

Visitation will be held at Northside Assembly of God Church in Crowley, LA on Tuesday, October 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. with Rev. Andrew Martin, Rev. Loyd Singley, and Rev. Randy Trahan officiating. Burial will be immediately after the service at Woodlawn Cemetery. Ourso Funeral Home of Donaldsonville will be handling the services under the direction of Lethie’s great grandson, Dustin Quibodeaux.

II Timothy 4:7

She fought a good fight; She finished the race; She kept the faith; and She has gone to receive a crown of righteousness awaiting her!