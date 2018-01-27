Rayne - A Mass of Christian Burial for Letia Marie Arceneaux Guidry, 89, of Rayne will be celebrated on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rayne.

Father Christopher Cambre, Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will serve as celebrant.

Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2 Mausoleum, Rayne.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 29, from 9a.m. until 10 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home, Rayne, with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. in the funeral home.

Mrs. Guidry passed away on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, in a Rayne health care facility.

A native of Castille, and a longtime resident of Rayne, Mrs. Guidry was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She had worked for many years at Worthmore Five and Dime, where she served as a clerk and flower arranger. Mrs. Guidry enjoyed gardening, and was a longtime member of the African Violet Society, through which she won many awards for her beautiful flowers.

Survivors include her son, Charles W. Guidry and wife Sepha of Roberts Cove; daughters, Charlotte A. Champagne and husband Cecil of Nederland, Debbie M. Prejean and husband Kenneth of Oak Ridge, NC, and Debra L. Barousse and husband Blake of Hoover, AL; daughter-in-law, Yvonne Gossen Guidry of Rayne; brother, James “Jimmy” Arceneaux and wife Jane of Rayne; sister, Nell Menard and husband Donald of Rayne; 16 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and one great-grandchild on the way. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Preceding Mrs. Guidry in death were her husband of 71 years, Wilson John Guidry; son, Michael J. Guidry; parents, Claude Arceneaux and Alphine Halloway Arceneaux; brother, Joseph Arceneaux; and sisters, Joyce Melancon and Phyllis Arceneaux.

Serving as pallbearers are Brian Guidry, Eric Guidry, Matt Guidry, David Guidry, Ben Prejean and Svend Svendson.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.