It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Lillia Ewing Guidry announces her passing from this life on June 18, 2018.

Lillia was born in Jennings to Adrian Ewing and Alida Lopez Ewing on Dec. 11, 1933. Lillia was a homemaker as well as the owner of Guidry’s Grocery for 55 years. She dedicated her life to caring for her family and running their family businesses.

In her spare time she loved to crochet, sew, go to the casino and spend time with all her children and grandchildren. She was a kind and loving person who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Lillia is survived by her son, Charles Guidry (Wendy) of Mermentau Cove; her three daughters, Shelia Seaux of Mermentau Cove, Barbara “Bobbi” Fruge (David) of Jennings, and Cassie Crochet of Jennings; her sister, Viola Bergeaux of Jennings; as well as 10 grandchildren, Chris Bergeaux, Scotty Fruge, Dusty Fruge, Heather Benoit, Shannon Hebert, Cory Seaux, Landon Crochet, Logan Crochet, Georgie (Gi Gi) Guidry and Jill Hammons; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Lillia was preceded in death by her parents, Adrian and Alida Ewing; her beloved husband, Warren Guidry; two brothers, Milton and Alton Ewing.

Funeral services for Lillia Ewing Guidry, 84, of Mermentau Cove, will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Thursday, June 21, at 10 a.m. with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

Burial will follow in Mermentau Cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Wednesday, June 20, from 2:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday, June 21, at 8 a.m. until the time of her service at 10 a.m.

Carrying Lillia to her final resting place in Mermentau Cemetery will be Chris Bergeaux, Logan Crochet, Landon Crochet, Shannon Hebert, Scotty Fruge and Cory Seaux.

To extend online condolences, please visit our website at www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.