Funeral services for Lillian Lois Hanks “BB” Morgan, 88, of Crowley were held on Saturday, Dec. 23, at 11 a.m. in Northside Assembly of God in Crowley. Reverend Loyd Singley and Reverend Randy Trahan officiated.

Interment followed in Indian Bayou Methodist Cemetery.

Visitation was held on Friday, Dec. 22, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, and continued on Saturday, Dec. 23 from 9 a.m. until service time in Northside Assembly of God.

Mrs. Morgan passed away on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, surrounded by her family in a Crowley health care facility.

Mrs. Morgan lived her whole life in the Crowley area. She retired from AT&T after 41 years of faithful service.

A longtime member of Northside Assembly of God, Mrs. Morgan loved Our Lord Jesus Christ with all of her heart, soul, mind, and strength. She never passed up an opportunity to share the Good News of salvation with anyone, and was doing so up to her very last days on earth.

Lovingly known as “BB”, Mrs. Morgan was a loving mother whose greatest joy in life was spending time with and caring for her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her sons, Daniel Morgan and wife Becky of Crowley, and Tim Morgan and wife Rachelle of Crowley; daughters, Belinda Guidry and husband Rob of Lafayette, and Gwen Stutes and husband Bill of League City, Texas; sister, Estelle Foreman and husband Herbert of Crowley; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Hanks of Crowley, and Iva Hoffpauir of Lake Charles; brother-in-law, Gary Sarver of Franklinton; grandchildren, David Morgan and wife Kristy, Danielle Fontenot and husband Patrick, Aaron Morgan and wife Megan, Madeline Hand and husband Josh, and Benjamin Morgan and wife Mallory; great-grandchildren, Kayli Credeur, Brianna Morgan, Christian Morgan, Ansleigh Fontenot, Patrick Daniel Fontenot, and Urijah Morgan; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Preceding Mrs. Morgan in death were her husband of 59 years, Arnette Burton Morgan; parents, Elzy Hanks and Julia Stafford Hanks; brother, Richard Hanks; and sisters, Katherine Sarver and Florence Broussard.

Serving as pallbearers were Daniel Morgan, Tim Morgan, David Morgan, Aaron Morgan, Benjamin Morgan, and Josh Hand.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Encore Healthcare and Rehabilitation, and the staff of Lamm Family Care Hospice for the compassionate care given to Mrs. Morgan.

