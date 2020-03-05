Lillie Pearl Frank Richard, 81, of Crowley, transitioned from Earth to her heavenly home at her home on Monday, March 2, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.

She is survived by her husband, Wilton J. Richard of Crowley; three sons, Christopher (Jacqunette) Morris of Crowley, Joseph (Cathy) Morris of Rosenburg, Texas, and Michael (Renee) Richard of Crowley; and a grandson whom she reared, Donovan Segura (Basirat) of Baton Rouge.

Visitation and religious services will be held on Saturday, March 7, at First Church of God in Christ, 328 N. Avenue B, Crowley.

Visitation is at 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Religious service begins at 2 p.m.

Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery and Mausoleums in Crowley.

Professional services are entrusted to Ford and Joseph Funeral Home.