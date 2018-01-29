RAYNE - Funeral Services were held on Wednesday, Jan., 31, 2018, at 1 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne for Linda Faye Meche Comeaux, 58, who passed away at her home in Rayne on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at 9:48 a.m.

Deacon Tommy Adams from St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne officiated for the services. Burial was in the Arceneaux Cemetery in Rayne.

Visitation was held Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne. A Rosary was recited Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation resumed on Wednesday at 8 a.m. until time of services.

Survivors include her husband, Michael Comeaux of Rayne; two sons, Brad Richard of Rayne, and Eric and wife Krystle Richard of Richard; one daughter, Cassie Richard and companion Jordy Lee of Rayne; one step son, Michael and wife Kayla Comeaux of Iota; 11 grandchilren, Brylan, Jada, Kiah, Ava, Tucker, Ryker, Leland, Jace and Kayden Richard and Leiam and Logan Comeaux; one sister, Bernita Benoit of Mire; one brother, and Leo Meche Jr. and wife Betty Meche of Mire.

Mrs. Comeaux was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Agnes Meche Sr.; one sister, Lee Verdie Cormier; two brothers, Willie Meche and Milton “Blue” Meche.

