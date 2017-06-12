Funeral Services will be held for Linda Trahan Abshire, 50, at 10:00 AM on Monday, June 12, 2017 in the Duhon Funeral Home- Crowley Chapel with Pastors Jamie Tyler and Pastor Zachary McCann officiating. Visitation will begin on Sunday, June 11, 2017 at 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. and will resume on Monday at 8 a.m. until just prior to the time of service. Interment will follow the chapel service and will be in Abshire Cemetery. Mrs. Abshire passed away on Friday, June 9, 2017.

She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, James Abshire, Sr. of Crowley; children, Anthony J. Abshire, Jr. and his wife, Lacey of Eunice, Breanna Abshire and her fiance’, Taylor Matthews of Crowley; grandchildren, Kylee Abshire, Tay’Lynn Matthews, Karlee Abshire, Kynlee Abshire and Beckett Matthews; siblings, Charles Trahan and his wife, Debra of Crowley, Brenda Romero of Crowley, Daraleen Welch of Crowley, Randall Trahan and his wife, Tamica of Crowley,, Greg Bertrand of Crowley, David Trahan and his wife, Roxanne of Milton, Cynthia Trahan and her boyfriend, Wesley LeMaire of Crowley, Scotty Trahan and his wife, Nancy of Crowley and Timothy Trahan of Crowley as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Abshire was preceded in death by her parents, Angellas Trahan and Olida Deaville Trahan; brother’s in law, Arthur Romero and Melvin Welch.

Pallbearers will be Scotty Trahan, Thadius Reagan, Brandon Romero, Quintin Trahan, Quinton Istre, Kyle Romero, Nathan Trahan and Tyler Trahan.

