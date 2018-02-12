RAYNE - A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated for Lionel J. Young, 65, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Rayne with Rev. Richard Wagner as celebrant.

Visitation was held in the Duhon Funeral Home-Rayne Chapel on Monday, Feb. 5, from 8 a.m., with a recitation of the Holy Rosary, and continued until just prior to the service time.

Interment followed the church service and was held in Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Cemetery in Rayne.

Mr. Young passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family and friends.

Mr. Young is survived by his loving wife, Irene Evans Young of Rayne; son, Jamie Evans and wife Sharinda; grandson, Jamien Evans; brothers, Joseph Young of Rayne, Harold Young (Marjorie) also of Rayne, Patrick Young (Mary), Ferdie Young, Jr. (Martha) and Freddie Wheeler (Carol), all of Beaumont, TX; sisters, Verna Mae Young (Sidney), Linda Faye Young (Joseph) and Wendy Francis (Al), all of Rayne, Alma Davies (Francis), Deborah Brown and Betsy Wheeler, all of Beaumont, Texas; and his godchildren, Keefer Young, Nicole Young, Quincy Young and Joseph Thomas Jr.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ferdie Young and Mildred Doucet Young, and one brother, Verna Lee Young.

Pallbearers were Joseph Moore, Merlin Evans, Jamien Evans, Michael Young, Dewayne Smith, Mark Young, Ricky Nixon Jr., Wilton Cook and Carlton Cook.

Honorary pallbearers were Jamie Evans, Ricky Nixon Sr., Harold Young, Joseph Young, Ferdie Young, Patrick Young, Freddie Wheeler and Joshua Francis.

The family of Lionel John Young wishes to express our deepest appreciation to the doctors and staff of Heart of Hospice.

