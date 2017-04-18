A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, April 20, at 2 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Lonie J. Douget, 87, who died Monday, April 17, 2017, at 10:50 p.m. at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Lonie “Dawg” Douget was a wonderful father and grandfather, an avid outdoorsman, who loved to play golf everyday with his golfing buddies, after retiring from the oil industry. Prior to his retirement he liked to fish, hunt and camped all across America. He had a great pleasure in coaching his two sons in baseball and football in their younger days and was the voice of Gents football in the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. He retired as a Master Sergeant from the Louisiana National Guard after 27 years of service.

Fr. Michael DeBlanc, associate Pastor of St. Michael Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family request visiting hours Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. A rosary will be recited Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Mr. Douget is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Abshire Douget of Crowley; two sons, Anthony Alan “Tony” Douget and his wife Stephanie of Crowley and Patrick Wayne Douget and his wife Debbie of Alexandria; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Alex Douget; and one sister, Deann Istre.

Pallbearers will be David Douget, Jonathan Habetz, Kenneth Abshire, Trent Fruge, Gerard Frey and Jerry Duhon. Honorary pallbearers will be Gene Williams, Randy Harris, Kevin Spell, Jim Zaunbrecher, Kelly LaFleur and Tiger Istre.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff and employees of Encore Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Southwind Healthcare and Rehabilitation, and a special thanks to his caregivers, Hope Guidry and Claire Rea.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to the charity of your choice in Mr. Lonie’s name.

