RAYNE - A Liturgy of the Word Service was celebrated for Lonnie B. Boulet, 57, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in the Duhon Funeral Home-Rayne Chapel, with Deacon Denis LaCroix officiating.

Visitation for family and friends was held in the funeral home chapel from 9 a.m. on Thursday until just prior to the service time. Interment will be at a later date.

Ms. Boulet passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, in Lafayette.

Lonnie dearly loved her family and friends and will be missed by many.

Special thanks to Lawrence Donahoe, Cammy Beaullieu, Marcelle and Compassus Hospice of Lafayette.

Ms. Boulet is survived by her son, Daniel Boulet and his companion, Lydia Robinson of New Iberia; two grandchildren, Skylar Wilson and Trey Wilson, both of New Iberia; two brothers, Don Quebodeaux and wife Brenda of Lafayette and Jay Quebodeaux and wife Diana of Rayne; five nieces; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Agnes Boulet; grandmother, Lillian Mendoza; infant sister, Cynthia Quebodeaux; and grandfather, Paul Boulet.

