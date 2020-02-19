Article Image Alt Text

RAYNE - Memorial services will be held at a later date for Loretta Gail Hebert, 67, who died Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at The Ellington Nursing Home in Rayne.
Survivors include her husband, Michael Hebert of Rayne, and daughter, Jeanette Hebert of Kinder.
She was preceded in death by her father, Rayo Lejeune; mother, Mable Leger Lejeune; and brother, Carson Lejeune.
