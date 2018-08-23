A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Lou Ella Whittington Guillot, who went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at the age of 85 years young.

Fr. Jason Vidrine, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will be officiating for the service.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Saturday from 10:30 a/m. to 1:30 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

She was born on May 14, 1933, in Crowley. Lou was married to the late Lawrence Guillot in 1953 and they were married for 63 years.

Lou was an active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church all of her life. She was part of the Altar Society and Rosary Group.

Lou loved her family and enjoyed preparing meals for all to gather. Lou was known for her contagious smile and she always made you feel special and important.

Lou had six children, Lawrence Wayne Guillot, married to Suzy Huber, of Biloxi, Mississippi; Carlton Guillot, married to Judy Judice, of Long Beach, Mississippi; Glenn Guillot, married to Cindy Tiller, of Lafayette; Shevon Guillot Gee, married to Kyle Gee, of San Rafael, California; 11 grandchildren, Natalie Hebert, Courtney Scarborough, Garrett Guillot, Keith Guillot, Ryan Guillot, Nicole Turner, Joseph Guillot, Adam Guillot, Ashley Guillot, Madeline Comneck, Matthew McBride; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two of her children: Randal Guillot and Michael Guillot; her parents, Roual and Nella Melancon Whittington; and two brothers, Wilven and Dallas Whittington

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church 901 E. Elm St., Crowley, LA 70526; and/or a charity of your choice.

Condolences may be made to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.