It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Loyce Bernard announces her passing from this life on March 6, 2018, at the age of 83.

Loyce was born in Hathaway to Theodore Edalgo and Ethel Tupper Edalgo on Aug. 25, 1934. She was a homemaker and dedicated her life to caring for her family. Loyce loved visiting with her family and friends. She was a kind and loving person and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Loyce is survived by her son, Steven Stelly (Wedna) of LeBlanc; her daughter, Geraldine Charpentier of Elton; her step-son, Harry Lee Bernard (Edna) of Carencro; her step-daughter, Elaine Romero (Daniel) of Rayne; her sister, Joyce Daigle of Evangeline; her nine grandchildren; as well as numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Loyce was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alcee Bernard; her parents, Theodore and Ethel Edalgo; her brother, Ray Edalgo; her two sisters, Edith Deaville and Arline Stakes.

Funeral services for Loyce Bernard, 83, of Jennings will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Friday, March 9, at 10 a.m. with Reverend Lloyd Bassoo officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Thursday, March 8, from 2:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.. Visitation will resume on Friday, March 9, at 8 a.m. and continue until the time of her service at 10 a.m.

Loyce will be laid to rest in St. Peter’s Cemetery in Carencro following her service.

To extend online condolences, please visit our website at www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.