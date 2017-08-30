RAYNE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Lucille Judice Trahan, 91, of Rayne, will be celebrated on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 1:30 p.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne.

Father Kevin Bordelon, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will serve as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2 in Rayne.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 31, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, with a rosary being recited at 11 a.m.

Mrs. Trahan passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in a Lafayette hospital.

A native of Lafayette Parish, Mrs. Trahan had lived in Rayne for many years. She was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Mrs. Trahan enjoyed gardening and cooking, and she worked for many years as a sitter for many Rayne children. Her greatest joy in life was being with and caring for her family.

Survivors include her son, John Dale Trahan and wife Janet of Lafayette; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Preceding Mrs. Trahan in death were her husband, Wilfred Joseph Trahan; daughter, Trudy Hodge; son-in-law, Andy Hodge; parents, John Judice Sr. and Emily Breaux Judice; sister, Edna Mae Grossie; brothers, John Judice Jr., Harry Judice, Edwin Judice, Wade Judice, Louis Judice, Lee Judice, David Judice and Jerome Judice; and great-grandson, Derek Peters.

Condolences my be expressed online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, (337) 334-3141.