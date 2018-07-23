A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 24 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Luma John “Johnny” Quebodeaux, 78, who died Sunday, July 22, 2018 at his home in Crowley surrounded by his loving family.

Fr. Jason Vidrine will officiate for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours be held Monday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. Monday. Interment will be at Sensat Cemetery in Egan.

Mr. Quebodeaux is survived by his loving wife of fifty-seven years, Jane Lantier Quebodeaux; two daughters, Tammy Trahan and her husband Mitchell of Rayne and Angela Landry and her husband Jarred of Duson; five sons, Michael John Quebodeaux and his significant other Becky Hoffman of Crowley, Ronald James Quebodeaux of Crowley, James “Jimmy” Quebodeaux and his wife Patricia of Midland, Kevin Quebodeaux and his wife Raquel of Carencro, and Brian Quebodeaux and his wife Annie of Crowley; two brothers, Murphy Quebodeaux and his wife Yvonne of Anniston, Alabama and Luby Quebodeaux of Crowley; eighteen grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Luma John and Clothilde Broussard Quebodeaux; and one sister, Grace Toups.

Active pallbearers will be Michael John Quebodeaux, Ronald James Quebodeaux, James “Jimmy” Quebodeaux, Kevin Quebodeaux, Brian Quebodeaux, and Corey Quebodeaux. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jamie Quebodeaux Ursin Daigle, Blaine Monceaux, Logan Quebodeaux, and Jarred Landry.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Lamm Hospice for the exceptional care and compassion rendered to Mr. Johnny.

