Luna LeJeune LaCasse

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota for Mrs. Harry LaCasse, the former Luna LeJeune (Maw Maw Casse), who passed away on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, at 2:20 p.m. surrounded by her family in Shortbread, Iota.

Fr. Jude Thierry, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. A rosary was recited Wednesday at 6 p.m. by the family.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Luna was a St. Francis graduate, a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, and Ladies Altar Society. She was a Eucharistic Minister to the homebound and made lap quilts for the elderly, Our Lady of Fatima Rosary group, and St. Martha’s Guild. She also hand sewed quilts for her children and grandchildren.

In her spare time Luna enjoyed gardening and cutting her grass. Every Wednesday, for the past 41 years, her family gathered at her home for chocolate on bread.

She and her husband, Harry, were long time supporters of St. Francis School in Iota. They were presented with a plaque for 45 years of continued service to St. Francis. Her five children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren all attended school there.

Luna is survived by her five children, Susan (Allen) Christ of Richie, Kath (Ronnie) Doyle of Plaquemine, Nell Bruchez, Phil (Patty) LaCasse, and Chris (Pat) LeJeune all of Iota; grandchildren Todd Simar, Lori (Marion) Sattler, Daniel (Ashley) Doyle, Mark Doyle, Jules Jr. (Nicole) Bruchez, Amanda (Asa) Stewart, Brooke (Eric) Hebert, Summer (Keith) Smith, Jay (Jennifer) LaCasse, Shana (Todd) Fickes, and Lance (Heather) LeJeune; great grandchildren Paige (Phillip) Myers, Linzy, Seth, and Abbie Simar, Chelsea and Trevor Sattler, Annalyse, Carson, and Caroline Doyle, Thor, Maximus, Olive, Jacque, Evangelene, and Rue Anthony Stewart, Ryker and Maddox Bruchez, Zack, Emily, Nick, Bella, and Eden Hebert, Madison and Zoe Smith, Hanz and Parker LaCasse, Dakell Thibodeaux, Maya, Taryn, Cohen, and Brenton Fickes, and baby boy LeJeune on the way; great-great grandchildren Nathan, Addiyson, Lilyan, and Madelyn Myers; one brother, Charlie LeJeune; brother–in-law Ben Potier; sisters-in-law Joyce LaCasse and Lucy LaCasse.

Mrs. LaCasse was preceeded in death by her parents, Seyman and Maria (Andrepont) LeJeune, husband Harry LaCasse, sons-in-law, Richard Dale Simar and Jules Bruchez, Sr. and grandson, Patrick Stephen Doyle; sister, Ann LeJeune LaCombe; brothers Wilbert and Gilton LeJeune and baby sister Carrie Leigh LeJeune. And a special sister-in-law whom she and Harry helped raise, Delores Jean “TaTee” LaCasse Potier.

Pallbearers will be Todd Simar, Jules Bruchez Jr., Daniel Doyle, Mark Doyle, Jay LaCasse, and Lance LeJeune.

The family would like to thank her caregivers Lanell Regan, Romona Thibodeaux, and Julie LeJeune; Doctors Robert Aertker and Kevin Courville; Grace Home Health, and Compassus Hospice Care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis School, 490 St. Joseph Ave, Iota, La. 70543.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 509 Duson Ave., Iota, 337-779-2669.