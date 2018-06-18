Lynn was born in New Orleans on Jan. 27, 1953, to Clyde Miller and Ollie Simar Miller. He was called to his Heavenly Father on June 15, 2018.

Lynn was the founder of Miller and Associates and M.S.D., Inc., of Evangeline, which he made into international companies with operations in England, Norway, Venezuela, and Indonesia.

He was a member of Acadia Parish School Board for nine years. Lynn owned and operated Cajun Elite Shooting Club for 11 years. He worked as a salesman until he retired from National Oilwell Varco. Lynn also was in a partnership of Namwan Thai Restaurant in Broussard, and half owner of Down Hole Chemicals, LLC, in Evangeline.

In his off time Lynn enjoyed visiting restaurants, being outdoors, hunting, fishing, crabbing, participating in oilfield shoots, and shooting sporting clays. Most of all Lynn loved the time that he spent with his family, visiting and enjoying great meals together. Lynn was a kind and loving person, he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Lynn is survived by his beloved wife, Mrs. Phoebe S. Miller of Evangeline; his two daughters, Kim Carswell (Stephen) of Evangeline, and Wendy Romero (Patrick) of Evangeline; his six grandchildren, Taylor Duhon, Payton Duhon, Zoe Romero, Keiran Millward, Liam Carswell, and Callum Carswell; one great-grandchild, Hudson Duhon; as well as one great grandchild on the way, Greta Duhon.

Lynn is preceded in death by his son, Matthew Miller; his parents, Clyde and Ollie Miller; his three brothers, Kally Clyde Miller, Tarry Miller and Greg Miller.

A Mass of Christian burial for Lynn Miller, 65, of Evangeline, will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Evangeline on Tuesday, June 19, at 11 a.m. with Father Paul LaFleur officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Monday, June 18, from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m. with a rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. The family request that his visitation resume on Tuesday, June 19, at 7 a.m. until the time of his funeral Mass.

Lynn will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Evangeline.

Carrying Lynn to his final resting place will be Michael Simar, Derek Fontenot, Eric Miller, Christopher Simar, Derrick Miller, Coby Miller, Greg Miller and Dylan Hebert.

Honorary pallbearers will be Pat Romero and Stephen Carswell.

