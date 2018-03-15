A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 17, at 10 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church for Mable Allen, 102, who died Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Crowley.

Fr. Godwin Imoru, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Saturday from 8:45 a.m. to the time of service at St. Theresa Catholic Church. A rosary will be recited Saturday at 9 a.m.

Burial will be in Old Crowley Cemetery.

She is survived by five daughters, Lucille Barrier of Houston, Texas, Carol Weston and husband Herman of Lake Charles, Glen Thomas of Friendswood, Texas, Deola Collins of Missouri City, Texas, and Alzena McNeil and husband Wilbert of Pearland, Texas; an honorary daughter, Adrean Johnson of Crowley; four sons, Leslie Allen (Joyce) of Crowley, Blaze Allen Jr. and wife Nita of Missouri City, Texas, Kermit Allen of Crowley, and Nathan Allen and wife Dianne of Chesapeake, Virginia; and a host of beautiful grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Allen was preceded in death by her husband, Blaze Allen Sr; one daughter, Versey Allen Johnson; her parents; three sisters, Lucille Bias, Melinda Wilson, and Lillie Mae Schaffer; one brother, Joseph H. Bowens; and two grandchildren, Netrice Prunty and Herman Weston Jr.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.con

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.