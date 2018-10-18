A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, for Mable Dies Cormier, 92, who died Oct. 17, 2018, at The Ellington in Rayne.

Fr. Brent Smith, parochial vicar of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A rosary will be led by Deacon Dan Didier at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum.

Mable was born in the Link Community in 1926. She was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church.

Mrs. Cormier was a hardworking homemaker that enjoyed the outdoors especially her garden. Her love and affection given to her family and friends will be sadly missed.

She is survived by one son, Herbert J. Cormier and wife Sandra of Woodstock, Virginia; one grandson Christopher Cormier and wife Tania of Austin, Texas; daughter-in-law, Alice H. Cormier of Lafayette; and numerous nieces and nephews who she loved as her own children.

Mrs. Cormier is preceded in death by her husband, Willie Joseph Cormier; one son Kermit Joseph Cormier; her parents, Oscar and Helena Quebodeaux Dies; three sisters, Theresa Perusin, Ethel Aguillard and Viola Dies; and four brothers, Noah, Joseph, Leo, and Oscar Dies.

The family would like to thank Ellington Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Acadia General Hospital, Lamm Hospice, and Dr. Robert Aertker, Dr. Nancy Walker, and Dr. Claire Ronkartz for their care and compassion given to Mable and the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.