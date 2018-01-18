Church Point - Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, at a noon Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Church Point for Madeline Sattler Gardiner, 104 years 6 months 20 days old, who passed away Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 at Southwind Nursing Home in Crowley where she has been a resident for 12 and one-half years.

Interment will be in the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart #1 in Church Point.

Msgr. Jefferson DeBlanc, Jr., VE Pastor of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Church Point, will be the celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Madeline Sattler Gardiner graduated from Church Point High School. She attended College at Academy of the Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau, then transferred to SLI (UL of Lafayette) where she received a BA degree in education, She taught school at Church Point Elementary for many years and retired from the Acadia Parish School Board System. Madeline loved spending time with her family and was an avid traveler. The family feels so fortunate and very grateful to have had her with them for such a long time. She will be remembered and greatly missed as a gracious gift that the Lord lent to all who knew her. She has been an inspiration to every member of her family.

Survivors include a daughter, Emma Gardiner Norris and husband Bill Norris of Abbeville; eight grandchildren, Claire Fremaux Rees of Pensacola, FL, Nicole Fremaux Keehn and husband Dr. Gordon Keehn of Dallas, TX, Andre Fremaux and wife Fran Lauve Fremaux of Baton Rouge, Jaime Gardiner Henderson of Crowley, Todd Gardiner and wife Shawn Gielen Gardiner of Crowley, Letetia “Tisha” Gardiner Collado and husband Mike Collado of Lafayette, Jody Gardiner Hammes and husband Terry Hammes of Lafayette, and Jarrod Gardiner and wife Kecia Cart Gardiner of Mire; a step grandson, Wilton J. “Chip” Norris of Mountain Home, AR; 25 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Norma Lee Dodge Gardiner of Rayne; two sisters, Norma Sattler Brinkman of Church Point and Elaine Sattler Moseley of Lake Charles; and many wonderful friends whom she dearly loved.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Wayman Gardiner; a son, James Aldwin “Dee” Gardiner; her parents, Joseph Francis Sattler and Marie Odile Guidry; two brothers, Anthony Aldwin Sattler and Joseph “Curney” Sattler; six sisters, Cora Lee Sattler, Mary Joyce Sattler, Cecilia Thelma Sattler, Mary “Marjorie” Sattler Cormier, Theresa “Bonnie” Sattler Manuel and Harriett Mary Sattler Blanchard; her grandparents, Terville Guidry and Cora Savoy Guidry; and her Aunt Etta Guidry, whom she lived with as a child.

A Rosary will be prayed Friday, Jan. 19, at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Church Point.

The family requests visitation be observed in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Church Point on Friday, Jan. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon.

In lieu of flowers memorial contribution can be made in Madeline Sattler Gardiner’s name to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 114 N. Bienvenu St., Church Point, LA 70525.

