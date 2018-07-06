It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Margaret Arledge Borgelt announces her passing from this life on July 4, 2018, at the age of 93.

Margaret was born in Atlanta, Illinois, to Benjamin and Fern Heft on Dec. 17, 1924. Margaret was a homemaker, who dedicated her life to the care of her family.

She was an active member of the Methodist Church, a Girl Scout Troop Leader for five years, worked at the Council on Aging, and was a Sunday School Teacher for many years. Margaret also loved to cook and sew.

She was a kind and loving person and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Margaret is survived by her son, Benjamin Arledge of Crowley; her daughter, Col Elizabeth Arledge of Fairfax, Virginia; her four grandchildren, Allen, Kamie, Abigail and Ben; as well as four great-grandchildren.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Fern Heft; her two husbands, Carroll Arledge and Wirth Borgelt; her daughter-in-law, Karen Arledge; and three sisters.

Funeral services for Margaret Arledge Borgelt, 93, of Crowley, will be held at Jennings United Methodist Church on Saturday, July 7, at 10 a.m.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Friday, July 6, from 4:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday, July 7, from 8 a.m. until the time of her service at 10 a.m.

Margaret will be laid to rest in Meadows Cemetery in Merryville, with a Graveside Service at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 7.

